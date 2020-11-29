Allan Ray Helberg, 73, of Paris, Texas, died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at home surrounded by his family, as a result of COVID complications.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at First Christian Church with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Interment will follow at Madras Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas, with military and Masonic rites. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs Funeral home. At other times, family will be at 4235 SE Loop 286.
Allan was born June 21, 1947, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Arnold and Odessa Helberg. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1965, then later in life returned to school, earning a BA and MBA from Madison University.
He married Jane Wynn June 21, 1998, and she preceded him in death on August 7, 2020.
Allan was very proud to have served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and loved to tell stories about the friendships he made during that time. After his time in the Army, he worked for Lone Star Steel in Lone Star, Texas, where he was a foreman. One of the turning points in his career was when he went to paramedic school and began to work in Clarksville as a paramedic serving as the director of Red River Ambulance Service which later became Life Net. Allan also flew as a flight paramedic with St. Michaels in Texarkana and he later joined his friends at Life Net where he was director of operations. In 2002, Allan began working in Savannah, Georgia, for Savannah Memorial Medical Center, where he was executive director of ground and air services and worked there until he retired back to Paris, Texas, in 2007. Allan became a real estate agent with his lifelong friend, Renee Harvey, at Harvey Real Estate when he returned to Paris and loved selling land around Lamar and Red River County.
Upon returning to Paris, Allan became a member of Andrews Rodeo Company, where he was Sammy’s right hand man, a job that both of them took very seriously. Allan was the CFO of Hearts and Hand Homecare until the time of his death.
Allan was an active supporter of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, Lamar County Crime Stoppers, serving as multiple titles, Lamar County Rodeo Association and Red River County Masonic Lodge, where he was a Blue Star Mason.
He is survived by son, Chad Helberg and wife, Mandy; daughter, Dana Williams and husband, Brandon; son, Richard Wynn and wife, Karen; sister, Marcia Killingsworth and husband, Sid; sister-in-law, Dovie Helberg; grandchildren, Drew Helberg and wife, Averi, Chandi Helberg, Kameron Sumrall and Lily Butterbrodt, Mindy Wynn Ramirez and husband, Ben, and Elizabeth Wynn-Wavrusa; great-grandsons, Richard James and Avery Jay; nephews, Will Hammonds and wife, Amy, Mark Hammonds and wife, Tennille; and great-nieces and nephew, Caleb, Hannah, Harper, Haylee and Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his parent; wife, Jane; brother, Keith; and brother-in-law, Will Hammonds.
Pallbearers will be James Andrews, Scott Dennis, Benton Preas, Mickey Barnes, Blake Miller, Doug Rose, James Hajek (members of the Andrews Rodeo crew) and Richard Drake.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Andrews, Frank Joplin, Bruce Emory, Doug Kelley, Mark Mallory, James Vaughn, John Deaton, Tom Ragan, Tim Summerville and his friends at the Old Man’s Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the Helberg family by visiting fry-gibbs.com
