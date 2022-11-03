William Russell "Rusty" Hines of Euless passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, after a long illness. He was a native of Paris, Texas, but a world traveler at heart. He loved history, music, hunting and fishing, but his passion was hot rod racing. He loved NHRA racing and spent many enjoyable afternoons at the drag races with family and friends. His greatest joys were his grandsons, Jaycob and Lukas.
Rusty came into the world with a bang on July 4, 1958, in Paris, born to Joe C. Hines and Betty Thornton Hines at St. Joseph's Hospital. Most of the family's time was spent in the North Texas area. He graduated in 1976 from Paris High School and attended Paris Junior College on a music scholarship. Rusty began his work life in the food service industry at the age of 16, ultimately managing a restaurant in Sulphur Springs. In 1981, he relocated to Dallas and formed a partnership with his father in the construction industry. He also worked in construction supply until his retirement.
Rusty married Debbie Guzman in 2001 and was step-father to her two sons, Martin (Tony) and Joshua, and they also adopted two daughters, Veronica and Desiree. They loved spending time with their kids and traveling as a family, especially a good road trip.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Debbie, and children; his mother, Betty Hines; his sisters, Carolyn Young (Bruce), Nancy Barak (Allyn Bryant) and Laurie Mashburn; sisters-in-law, Margie Lara (Manuel), Cindy Cervantes, Laurie Guzman, Carrie Arredondo (Julian), Kristina Ibarra and Lee Ann Govea (Jose); and brothers-in-law, Ramon Guzman (Victoria) and Johnny Guzman (Esmy); along with many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
A private viewing for the family will be held at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine, TX 76051 on Thursday, Nov. 3, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at which guests will be welcome.
