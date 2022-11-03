William Russell "Rusty" Hines

William Russell "Rusty" Hines of Euless passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, after a long illness. He was a native of Paris, Texas, but a world traveler at heart. He loved history, music, hunting and fishing, but his passion was hot rod racing. He loved NHRA racing and spent many enjoyable afternoons at the drag races with family and friends. His greatest joys were his grandsons, Jaycob and Lukas.

Rusty came into the world with a bang on July 4, 1958, in Paris, born to Joe C. Hines and Betty Thornton Hines at St. Joseph's Hospital. Most of the family's time was spent in the North Texas area. He graduated in 1976 from Paris High School and attended Paris Junior College on a music scholarship. Rusty began his work life in the food service industry at the age of 16, ultimately managing a restaurant in Sulphur Springs. In 1981, he relocated to Dallas and formed a partnership with his father in the construction industry. He also worked in construction supply until his retirement.

