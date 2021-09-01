The popular and much beloved annual Pancake Days, a fundraising event for the Kiwanis Club of Paris, has been called off for a second year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues and as local case counts surge.
"After much discussion and consideration of all the information currently available, the Board of Directors of the Paris Kiwanis Club has made the decision to not have our Pancake Days we had scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9," club President Jimmy Steed said. "We are heartbroken that we had to make the decision, but considering all current factors and things involved in putting it together, we feel it is the right decision."
Pancake Days is the club's largest fundraiser of the year, typically feeding more than 11,000 attendees while raising funds that help the club with community service projects like enrolling students in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, installing wheelchair ramps and providing college scholarships.
"We miss doing it for the community," Steed said. "We plan to be back on our normal Pancake Days schedule in March next year, and we want our supporters to know that the money collected by our club nearly two years ago has been poured back into our community in all the ways Kiwanis works in our area. We look forward to having the biggest Pancake Days celebration ever next spring."
The club donated pancake supplies last year to people in need after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
