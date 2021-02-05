Ronny "Bug Tussle" Ellis, 61, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, at Brentwood Place Nursing Home, in Dallas, Texas.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Viewing will be at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Street, Paris, Texas, with Pastor Shannon McGuire serving as eulogist.
Interment will follow at Biard Town Cemetery under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
