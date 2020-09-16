The time has come to celebrate the extraordinary life of Bettye Lee Ready Hindman, who gently departed from this earth on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Bettye was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma on Sept. 22, 1921, to Robert Ready and Cleo Arnold Ready.
She met Pete Hindman, a handsome flight instructor, while working as a stenographer in Oklahoma City, and they married in 1943.
After WWII they moved into Pete’s family home in Paris, Texas, where Bettye enjoyed a lifetime of music, gardening, reading, traveling and nurturing friendships.
We celebrate Bettye’s zest for life, her love of birds, butterflies and all of God’s creations; her lyric soprano voice which she shared through her church activities, community events and her beloved Moderne Music Club where she was a charter member; her generosity of spirit and ability to make and keep friends of all ages; and her positive attitude, no matter what the circumstances. She was always ready for a ‘good conversation’ and some fun! She will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Bettye is survived by her nephew, Scott Martin, of Magalia, California, his wife, Mary and children, Matthew and Erin; her niece, Mendy Martin, of Fallbrook, California; a cousin, Jan Ready Cook and family, of Tyler, Texas; and more friends than anyone could count. Predeceasing Bettye were her parents; her husband; her sister, Genne Martin, of California; and her brother-in-law, Clyde (Pepper) Martin.
This celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., at Central Presbyterian Church, 309 Church Street, under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. A burial service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel.
