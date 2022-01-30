Harold Glynn Livingston, 93, of Paris, left to join the love of life who preceded him in death, his spouse, Helen Clark Livingston on Jan. 27, 2022. He lived in and around Petty and was born in Petty, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1928, a son of Walter Homer and Fannie Mae Myers Livingston. He joined the Air Force rising to the rank of chief master sergeant. They enjoyed traveling to many different places around America and the world.
Remaining to join them is Barbara Bouton and husband, Charles of El Paso, Linda Vanderslice and husband, Steve, Carol Livingston and Robert Livingston and wife, Lynette, all of Petty, Texas, and Donna Roten of Campbell, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left from his family is his sister, Reba Nell Whisenant of Dallas and brother-in-law, Billy Don Clark and wife, Mary Jane Clark, of Electra, Texas.
We will miss our Dad forever.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Forest Hill Cemetery with Chaplain D.J. Harris officiating.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.