The Paris 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done group will host a voter registration drive on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout September. The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 5, so now is the time for all eligible voters to be sure they are registered and ready to vote on Nov. 3, group members said.
The nonpartisan 19th Amendment group has been "Celebrating, Educating and Activating," according to its mission. On Aug. 10, the Paris City Council issued a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the amendment that guaranteed the right to vote to women. Texas State Rep. Gary VanDeaver also issued a letter of appreciation for the group's efforts as he celebrated the centennial of women's suffrage.
The 19th Amendment group created an educational display at the local Paris Library and sponsors a Facebook page that shares interesting history about the suffragists who fought for women's rights to vote. Now the group is activating voters by helping people get registered and have good information about how, when and where to vote in Lamar County.
The current registration drive will take place at the Downtown Food Pantry. Volunteer deputy voter registrars will be available Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 4:30 and Thursday mornings from 8:30 until 11:30. Any eligible voter can fill out an application, which will be promptly delivered to the Lamar County Elections Office. The elections administrator will verify the applicant's information and then issue a voter registration card. Voters can bring their card, along with appropriate ID, to their proper polling place when they vote. Registered voters may apply for a mail-in ballot if they are over 65, disabled or will be out of town during the election season.
Important dates to remember:
Sept. 22 - National Voter Registration Day
Oct. 5 - last day to register to vote
Oct. 13 - early voting begins at the Courthouse Annex (231 Lamar Ave)
Oct. 30 - early voting ends
Nov. 3 - National and Local Elections
Celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday by contacting the 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done voter registration drive at the Downtown Food Pantry, or contact the Lamar County Elections Office by calling 903-782-1116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.