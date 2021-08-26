AUG. 24 to AUG. 25
Paris Police Department
Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 28: Bond surrender/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tarik Jerome Alexander, 29: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Teaizia Monae Gray, 19: Evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Meron McEntyre, 35: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Wesley Akard, 41: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Justin Ryan Myers, 29: District court commit/injury to a child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury (two counts).
Troy Michael Wyatt, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Melissa Gayle Lemmons, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Jamie Lee Womack, 24: Motion to revoke/theft-mail ID information, less than 10 addresses, enhanced if at trial, motion to revoke/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items, motion to revoke/theft of property, less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Kaleb Raul Guerrero, 20: Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
