Essie Reynolds, 68, of Paris passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services are set for 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with Pastor A. Mosley serving as eulogist. Interment will follow at Egypt Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
