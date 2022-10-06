James Moye Stallings, 89, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
He was born to Gene and Nell Moye Stallings on June 11, 1933, in Paris, Texas.
Jim married the love of his life, Dorothy Lee, on June 22, 1953. Jim and Dorothy were married for 65 wonderful years. On their 50th wedding anniversary they celebrated with an epic trip to Israel.
Jim graduated from Paris High School in 1951 and attended Paris College. At the age of 19, he was drafted into the U. S. Army during the Korean War and served two years. He resumed his education after the Army at Texas A & M.
During Jim’s time at Texas A & M, he began his career with Montgomery Wards as a retail executive, which involved many moves and promotions, retiring after 28 years, then Jim and Dorothy began a new career in Paris, Texas. He was a banker, dress shop owner, all while maintaining cows on land Dorothy inherited. Dorothy invented a product, “Stir & Pour” that relocated them to Granbury, Texas. Jim consulted, helping businesses close out and to startup, with Dorothy’s assistance. Together they had a business selling hospital grade filters to homeowners. They did so well, it became a business to them. They also worked for a company delivering maps that took them on many adventures.
Jim’s motto was, “If I ever quit working, I’ll just die.” He was the epitome of hard work and good work ethics and setting an example to those who knew him.
Jim enjoyed working, reading, fishing and golfing. He was an avid reader of war books, but his favorite book was the Bible. He loved, I John, noting that this was the book, being a family letter from our Father to his “little children” who were in the world.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Dorothy; children, Sarah Miers and husband, Bobby and Jim Stallings; grandchildren, Robert Miers and wife, Samantha and Jeremy Miers and wife, Marilee; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Audrey and Aspen Miers; brother, Gene Stallings and wife, Ruth Ann.
A graveside service will be held for the family at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery to honor Jim’s military service in the Army.
