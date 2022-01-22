Ronald Boyd Pearson, of Lake Creek, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2022. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Pacio Baptist Church in Lake Creek, with the Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Creek Cemetery with military honors by the Hopkins County Military Coalition.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the services at Pacio Baptist Church.
He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 6, 1928 to Elsie and Lawrence Pearson.
He served in the Army for two years during the Korean War.
Upon returning he married his sweetheart, Virginia May Powell on Sept. 26, 1952. In their nearly 70 years of marriage, they had four children, Dennis and wife, Carol Pearson, of Lake Creek, Bruce Pearson, of Lake Creek, Julie Pearson, of San Jose, California and Jeff and wife, Stacey Pearson, of McCook Lake, South Dakota.
Grandchildren include Jennifer Pearson, Sarah Pearson, Brian and wife, Mariana Pearson and Colton Pearson.
Ron retired from the Sioux City Fire Department in Iowa as a Lieutenant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Gideons.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.