FEB. 26 to MARCH 2
Structure Fire/Alarm
Feb. 26
1:22 to 1:38 p.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
1:22 to 2:19 p.m., 123 E. Price St.
4:39 to 4:49 p.m., 3201 Panther Drive.
6:22 to 6:33 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
8:45 to 9:05 p.m., 1960 E. Booth St.
11:24 to 11:48 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
First Responder
Feb. 26
9:30 to 9:55 a.m., 2460 Highland Road.
4:25 to 4:57 p.m., East Price St.
5:14 to 5:40 p.m., 5000 SE Loop 286.
Feb. 27
1:44 to 2:05 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
Feb. 28
8:43 to 8:58 a.m., 3125
Clarksville St.
11:14 to 11:35 a.m., 1208 14th St. NE.
3:05 to 3:25 p.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
3:56 to 4:14 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
March 1
12:06 to 12:40 a.m., 4005 N. Main St.
5:21 to 5:34 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
3:07 to 3:38 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
3:11 to 3:26 p.m., 306 19th St. SW.
4:51 to 5:06 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:55 to 5:25 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
March 2
12:25 to 12:55 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
2:29 to 2:43 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:29 to 4:41 a.m., 906 20th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Feb. 26
5:14 to 5:16 p.m., 5000 SE Loop 286.
Feb. 28
1:37 to 2:15 a.m, 465 25th St. NE.
9:52 to 11:29 a.m., 11808 FM 906 E.
Public Service
Feb. 26
7:48 a.m. to 1:49 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
10:38 to 10:58 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:09 to 7:48 p.m., 2460 Highland Road.
11:43 to 11:51 p.m., 17th Street NE/East Price Street.
Feb. 27
5:32 to 6:17 a.m,. 2610 41st St. SE.
8:08 a.m. to 1:42 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
9:25 to 9:41 a.m., 430 32nd St. NE.
10:09 to 10:21 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:09 to 10:21 a.m., 909 7th St. NW.
11:53 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., 2158 Lamar Ave.
2:52 to 3:07 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
6:17 to 6:31 p.m., 805 42nd St. SE.
Feb. 28
1:55 to 2:07 a.m., 1025 16th St. SE.
2:11 to 2:14 p.m., 1700 E. Price St.
March 1
7:42 to 8:03 a.m., 1150 Van Zandt St.
8:18 to 8:24 a.m., 2930 Margaret St.
Out of Service
Feb. 26
2:05 to 2:10 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
