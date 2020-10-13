Paris author Mary Walker Clark with be interviewed Oct. 17 about her new book, “Landing in My Present” by local attorney, Sydney Young, followed by a book signing. Clark and Young are both from Plainview.
Clark’s recently published memoir discusses growing up in the Panhandle of Texas with her flying farmer father, who died when she was 16. It is also part adventure travel and part history of the WWII operation known as Flying the Hump.
Clark followed her father’s WWII footsteps to India and China, where he flew over the Himalayas Mountains 150 times to deliver fuel to the American and Chinese armies.
The interview and signing event will be outside in the Holy Cross Episcopal Church courtyard, 400 S. Church St., at 11 a.m. Oct. 17, but will be moved inside the Parish Hall in case of rain. The courtyard is across from Bywaters Park behind the peristyle. The book is available locally at Tresors de Paris, 125 Lamar Ave., Paris.
