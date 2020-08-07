Joseph Lee Christian, 24, of Paris, is facing drug charges after Paris police stopped him in the 500 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday.
Officers said they saw Christian going the wrong way while riding a motorcycle. Christian was stopped and found to have three city traffic warrants. K-9 Cupa was utilized and alerted to possible narcotics on or near the motorcycle. Officers found suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.
Christian was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Powderly man jailed on warrant
Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 27, of Powderly, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Main Street on a felony parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Reported thefts under investigation
Paris police met with the complainant of a theft in the 500 block of 6th Street SE at 9:51 a.m. Thursday, and were told someone had stolen a pistol out of the complainant’s vehicle sometime in the past 48 hours. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:14 a.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a vehicle theft near the intersection of 19th Street SE and West Sherman Street. The 48-year-old complainant reported he was attempting to sell a 1999 Pontiac Firebird to a young white male with red hair, and while speaking with a supposed relative of the suspect, the complainant heard the vehicle being started and driven away. The vehicle is described as being white with orange stripes.
The vehicle has not been located at this time and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested eight people Thursday.
