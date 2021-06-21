Police responded to a theft in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue that had possibly turned into a disturbance at 11:46 a.m. Sunday. Officers were informed a woman was seen placing merchandise into her purse. The merchandise was returned before the officers arrived.
During the investigation, the woman’s vehicle was searched and several suspected narcotics were found, including suspected THC oil and wax, clonazepam pills, diazepam pills and suspected marijuana.
Police arrested Sabrina Machelle Anderson, 37, of Detroit, and charged her with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance along with possession of marijuana. Anderson was placed in the Paris City jail on a paraphernalia charge and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Two arrested in Sunday night disturbance
At 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of 9th Street NW. It was reported that during an argument, Ony Bladimir Betancourth, 27, of Paris, had produced a knife and had threatened to stab a 41-year-old man. Betancourth was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During the investigation, Rodil Onel Betancourth, 25, was outside and yelling obscenities. Rodil Betancourth was found to be intoxicated and was advised to go back into the residence and when he refused was arrested and charged with public intoxication. During the arrest, Rodil Betancourth was found to be in possession of two items of identification that were not his. He was charged with possession of identifying information.
Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating Graham Street home burglary
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 500 block of Graham Street at 7:22 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported someone had entered the residence through an opening in the wall and had stolen some lumber and had damaged two windows. The suspect(s) also damaged a vehicle that is parked inside the garage.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 293 calls for service and arrested eight people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.