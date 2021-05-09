Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to proclaim the week of May 9-15 as National Police Week, and Friday as Peace Officers Memorial Day when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners are to hear from auditor Johnna McNeal of Malnory, McNeal & Co. as she presents the county’s annual audit report for the fiscal year ended September 2020.
The court is to discuss additional costs for a license plate reader, which is part of the Homeland Security Grant Program. The bid for the reader, which was received a year ago, is now greater because of inflation, and there will be a cost to the county if the court decides to proceed with a grant application approved for submission Feb. 17.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass is on the agenda to request part-time positions and to discuss pay rates.
Continued for the past month or so, the declaration of disaster issued Feb. 17 due to the ice storm, will expire May 13 unless commissioners decide to renew it once again to insure all invoices are in, and paperwork is complete to apply for disaster funding.
Discussion and a possible decision regarding an Ark-Tex Council of Governments’ community clean up event, funded in the amount of $4,500, also is an agenda item. Project completion is expected by July 15 with submission of invoices, project tracking forms and reimbursement to take place prior to Aug. 31.
Other agenda items include the receipt of bids for the county depository as well as both the county and district clerks’ registry depositories for contract period June 1, 2021- May 31, 2025, an update on repairs, and needed repairs, a discussion and possible action regarding disposal of refuse dirt in Precinct 3 and the approval and payment of claims, payroll and other bills.
