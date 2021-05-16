Julie Elmore, First Federal Community Bank’s long-time item processing manager, recently completed Electronic Check Clearing House’s National Check Professional certification.
A national check professional is recognized as an expert payments professional and a knowledgeable and valuable resource within the banking industry. An NCP has proven knowledge in every significant aspect of check payments: products and operations, relevant rules and laws governing checks, industry standards, and fraud and risk mitigation.
“Julie Elmore, a 20 year employee of our bank, goes above and beyond to serve our customers in a professional, knowledgeable, and courteous manner. This certification bears that out. In banking, it takes many behind the scenes experts, and we are glad we have Julie,” President and CEO Dick Amis said.
Elmore has been employed with First Federal for 20 years. She lives in Cooper with her husband, Dale. They have three daughters, Kenzie, Emery and Annie, and are expecting their first grandchild this year.
First Federal is observing its 99th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mt. Pleasant.
