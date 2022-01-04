Although Covid prevented the usual pomp and circumstance, the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority held a ceremony recently to celebrate the Indian Health Service awards achieved by several departments for 2020 and 2021 along with service anniversaries for associates who have been with the Nation for 20 years or longer.
“Choctaw Health Services works tirelessly to provide our communities with the care they need,” Chief Gary Batton said. “I am so proud of all the associates and the effort they have given over the last two years, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”
2021 Awards, Pandemic Response Awards for the following divisions:
Hugo Health Services
Atoka Health Services
Broken Bow & Idabel Health Services
Durant Health Services
McAlester Health Services
Poteau Health Services
Stigler Health Services
Talihina Health Services
Extended Non-Clinical Care Services (includes Senior Nutrition, Healthy Aging, Tribal Transit, Patient Relations, Office of Environmental Health, and Women, Infants & Children
2020 Awards:
Area Director’s Area Impact Award: Children’s Food & Nutrition Programs.
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity.
For information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, go to www.choctawnation.com.
