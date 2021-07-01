Now in its 99th continuous season, The Paris Municipal Band, the longest continuing performing band in Texas, will pay tribute to veterans and to American patriotism Friday night with a performance to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.
Following the presentation of colors by Boy Scout Troop 2, the baton drops at 8:30 p.m from the Peristyle at Bywaters Park located in the 300 block of S. Main St.
The band will honor each branch of the armed forces with the popular medley, “America Land of Liberty,” and will pay tribute to patriotism with selections such as “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
“We’re also playing “National Emblem March,” band director Joe Watson said of the second most famous march, second only to “Stars and Stripes Forever.” “It’s one of my favorite marches and is one you don’t hear a lot because it’s hard to play. But we’ll have a blast with it.”
During an interview, Watson talked about the band being the longest continuing performing band in Texas.
“I think that should be updated to the longest continuing band performing in the United States because as far as I know we were the only band playing last year,” Watson said. “Everything got locked down because of Covid-19, but we were able to go through the city, the mayor and the county judge to get permission to play under very tight regulations. That kept that continuous streak alive.”
Watson said members of the Paris Band Commission will meet before long to make plans for a 100th year celebration next summer.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that the band has been around that long,” Watson said. “They played during the great wars, and they played during the pandemic. I believe we should celebrate the accomplishment.”
After Friday, the band will have two performances left in this summer’s season, all scheduled at Bywaters Park.
“Hopefully, we’ll play a great show the next two weeks, and then we’ll be ready to move into our 100th season,” Watson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.