Kay Parker Burkhart 

“A woman’s heart should be so close to God that a man should have to chase Him to find her.” – CS Lewis. Kay’s favorite Christian author.
The “chase was on” for Pike Burkhart and Kay Diane Parker in the summer of 1960, following a church revival at First Baptist Church of Tahoka, Texas, that lasted two years and was brought together for a lifetime by eloping in Lubbock, Texas, on the evening of July 14, 1962.
Kay loved life and her church, Holy Cross Episcopal Church of Paris, Texas, which she served faithfully as a member of the Altar Guild and a long stint as the directress of that faithful group of servants.
She especially loved the spiritual atmosphere of the preparation of setting the table for the Lord’s Supper for each Sunday communion and mass. She said it helped keep her pledge to God to be a faithful servant. Kay also enjoyed the reverent atmosphere of the mass and greeting for her fellow parishioners and visitors during The Peace and after-service visitation in the Parish Hall. She was the church’s good will ambassador each Christmas season as she called all church member households to receive their altar flower dedication to friends and family. She said it helped her stay close to her church family.
Kay’s service to the Paris community at large as a member of the King’s Daughter’s charitable outreach for the underserved that needed help with money for prescriptions and medical conditions made her feel she and her Christian sisters were fulfilling their pledge to serve their fellow man in need.
Kay departed from us in peaceful sleep on March 26, 2021, from complications stemming from a March 2016 lung transplant. She is survived by her husband, Pike – her “knight in shining armor” as some friends have described. She is also survived by her son, Pike Jr,; a daughter, Krista Burkhart Rogers; and three grandchildren, Emma, Marshall and Pierce Rogers.
Kay was born the elder of two daughters to Reid and Doris Parker in Tahoka, Texas, in 1942 and is survived by her sister, Cynthia Ann Parker Bryan and Cynthia’s two children, Kurt and Kerri.
Kay’s professional career spanned over 45 years as the chief financial officer in several of their business ventures she helped nurture.
Kay loved animals and made financial donations and pet adoptions one of her priorities. Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lamar County Humane Association, http://www.lamarcountyhumaneassociation.org/.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, under COVID protocols, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 400 S. Church St, Paris, TX 75460. Inurnment will follow after the service in the adjacent columbarium. A reception will be held following services in the church’s courtyard.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
