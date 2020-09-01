Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 5:15 p.m. Monday were told 21-year-old Teoshnee Munyae Gray intentionally struck a 22-year-old man with a vehicle during an argument.
Gray was found just a few blocks from the incident and placed under arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. The victim was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released. Gray was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday.
