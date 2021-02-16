The Lamar County Human Resources Council this week began a toiletry drive for its Horizon House shelter in Paris.
The council is asking for donations of little toiletry bottles people may have from hotel stays. Those who would like to donate but lack toiletries to do so are encouraged to buy inexpensive travel-size toiletries at local retailers.
The supplies may be dropped off at the Horizon House Shelter, 450 4th St. SW. The drive is slated to continue through Feb. 26.
