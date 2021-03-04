Brookshire's Logo.png
BONHAM — Fannin County’s efforts to vaccinate those registered by its Vaccine Call Center got a boost last week with some help from Brookshire’s.

Brookshire’s employees were working at the Multipurpose Complex in Bonham on Tuesday helping to vaccinate through a backlog of rescheduled appointments after mid-February’s winter storm, said Troy Hudson, the county’s emergency management coordinator. Going forward, he expects to vaccinate as many as 1,000 people a week. He added there were between 4,500 and 5,000 people on the county’s waiting list.

County Judge Randy Moore commended the effort, and he played a recording of a Lamar County woman who received her vaccination in Fannin County who also commended the work being done.

As for the call center, Hudson said calls are still coming in.

“The phone did not stop ringing, so apparently there is a need,” he said.

Fannin County’s vaccine call center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

