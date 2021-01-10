HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees will approve the district’s order for election and a three-year contract for Superintendent Todd Morrison when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building at 1206 N. 17th St. in Honey Grove.
Also on the agenda is action to approve the district’s financial report for the 2019-20 fiscal year, approval of a 0.475% interest on a 12 month certificate of deposit of $1.59 million with Fannin Bank and approval of a resolution to extend leave for employee quarantine for the 2020-21 school year.
A resolution regarding the extracurricular status of the 4-H organization for Fannin County also is on the agenda.
