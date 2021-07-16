Mark William Thomas, 66, of Blossom passed away on Monday July 12 at Paris Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.
He was born to Jack and Wanda Lou Thomas on Oct. 6, 1954 in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Due to his father’s occupation and his own former career as a truck driver, much of his life was spent traveling, but his favorite place to be was with his sweet wife, Marsha Whitley Thomas, whom he married on Jan. 16, 1992.
He lived by his own terms, always being cantankerous, defying any and all doctor's orders and always having a little Debbie snack cake in each hand.
He retired from Campbell Soup Co. in Feb. of 2021 and had plans to spend retirement in his boat on the river.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha; his children, Jeremy Thomas, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jesse Thomas and wife, Kelcey, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Kayla Sanders and husband, Joey, of Direct, Texas and his wife’s beloved son, Shane Watson and wife, Jill, of Detroit, Texas; grandchildren, Isabel and Isaiah Watson and Tristan and Waylon Thomas; brother, Gene “Catfish” Thomas and wife, Dolene, of Blossom, Texas; and sister, Linda Young and husband, Dale, of Powderly, Texas; along with a host of nieces and nephews; and all of his Campbell Soup friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel.
Of all his life accomplishments, his greatest by far, was his faith in our Savior, Jesus.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
