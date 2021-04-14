Patsy Marie Watson, 81, of Blossom passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
She was born on April 25, 1939 in Greenville, Texas, the daughter of Eddie Gray and Lilly Finch Gray.
Mrs. Watson worked several years in Law Enforcement with the Lamar County Sheriff Department and the Honey Grove Police Department. She worked alongside Lamar County’s first drug dog “Quinn” and later took care of him after he was retired. After she left law enforcement she worked as a drug dog handler near Granbury. She worked her last 24 years of her work career managing the Reno Plaza and Reno Regency Apartments.
She loved dogs and cats and rescued several hundred dogs and cats over her lifetime. The thing she loved most was spending time visiting with all her sisters and the time she cherished spending with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, L. B. “Red” Watson on Nov. 12, 1977. They married on April 4, 1964. She is also preceded by her parents; sisters, Ayleen Craig, Nellie Cushing, Dorothy Mullens, Betty Burchett, Jimmie Watson; brothers, Sammy Gray and Jerry Gray; step-children, Dennis Watson, Brenda White and Diana Morse; and two grandchildren, Jarred Watson and Matthew Watson.
She is survived by daughters, Laura Borders and husband, Danny, Lettie Ducharme and husband, Steve, Patrica Dawson and husband, Johnny, Judy Clement and husband, Keith; sons, Leslie Watson and wife, Chandra, Larry Watson and Steven Watson; grandchildren, Daniel Borders, Angie Bishop and husband, Ronald, Misti Lester and husband, Gary , Kimberlee Higgins and husband, Jeff, Anthony Dawson and wife, Starr, Drew Watson and wife, Tasha, Brian Watson and wife, Nicole, Laurissa Wright and husband, Matt, Stacy Borders and husband, Jeffery Williams, Matthew Watson and wife, Jessica, Kaleb Watson and wife, Barbie, Chelsea Ducharme, Lillie Ducharme, Kealey Edwards and husband, Aaron, Sydni Porter and husband, Justin, Sheldon Ducharme, Sidney Watson, Corbin Watson, Daniel Watson, Robert Watson and wife, Jennifer, Angie Jackson and husband, Pete, Kellie Taylor and husband, Tony, Tommy Barnhart and wife, Brenda, Rhonda Rheuark and husband, Ray, Kelvin Barnhart and wife, Stephanie, Danny White Jr. and wife, Valorie, Patrick Morse, Kimberly Morse, Justin Morse, Chris Morse and wife, Paula, Krystal Watson, Brandi Wood, Star Smallwood and Skylar Smallwood; and 34 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very special friend that lived with her and helped take care of her for the last few years, Brenda Nafe.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Watson, Matthew Watson, Kaleb Watson, Brian Watson, Corbin Watson and Anthony Dawson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
