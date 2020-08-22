Saturday Forecast.jpg
A partly to mostly sunny and seasonably hot day is expected today (Saturday) with high temperatures in the 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the south and west, mainly during the morning hours. Severe weather is not expected.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

There really isn't much to say about the short term forecast — today will be sunny with a high near 92, with a calm wind from the east northeast in the afternoon. Tonight will be clear with a low around 69.

Sunday will bring more of the same — sunny with a high near 93 and a calm east southeast wind in the afternoon, followed by a clear night with a low around 70. 

Eyes are on the Gulf in the coming week as tropical storms ramp up and make a run at Texas. We could see some storms early in the work week as a result, but for now, it's watch and wait.

Enjoy your weekend!

Sunday.jpg
Humidity will continue to be on the increase Sunday with highs in the 90s. Afternoon "feel like" temperatures between 95 to 100 degrees when you add in the humidity. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies with light southeast winds 10 mph or less can be expected.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

