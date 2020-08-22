Good morning, Red River Valley!
There really isn't much to say about the short term forecast — today will be sunny with a high near 92, with a calm wind from the east northeast in the afternoon. Tonight will be clear with a low around 69.
Sunday will bring more of the same — sunny with a high near 93 and a calm east southeast wind in the afternoon, followed by a clear night with a low around 70.
Eyes are on the Gulf in the coming week as tropical storms ramp up and make a run at Texas. We could see some storms early in the work week as a result, but for now, it's watch and wait.
Enjoy your weekend!
