David Wayne Jackson, 63, of Garland, Texas passed away on May 6, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church with Pastor DL Wilson serving as eulogist. Interment will be in Rock of Ages Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brownrigg Funeral Home.
