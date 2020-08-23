The Paris/Lamar County Health District today is reporting nine additional Covid-19 active cases, bringing the total county count to 825 positive cases in Lamar County since reporting began in March.
Four positive PCR tests include three males, ages 50, 74 and 78 and a female, age 92. Four antigen positives include one male, age 71, and three females, ages 21, 31 and 73. One antibody test included a made, age 62.
Of the total 825 cases, 567 positive cases have recovered and the county has recorded 23 Covid-19 related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.