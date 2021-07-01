Paris police were in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday, looking for a suspect involved in a theft. The officers made contact with Cory Aaron Turk at his room. Turk was not the suspect in the theft but officers found that Turk had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon-habitual offender.
As the officer attempted to place Turk under arrest, Turk resisted and fled from the officer. After a short foot chase, Turk was apprehended and found to have a pistol concealed in the waistband of his pants.
Upon searching Turks room for the theft suspect, narcotics were observed in plain view. A search warrant was obtained and Xanex, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in the room. Turk was additionally charged with three (3) counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance along with resisting arrest.
Turk was later transferred and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
One woman arrested on Collin County warrant
At 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Main Street in reference to a warrant arrest. Officers located Ashley Celest Bridges, 32, and arrested her on a Collin County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
Bridges was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Warrant arrest leads to drug charges
Paris police located Robert William Quartez West, 39, of Powderly, Texas, in a blue Toyota vehicle at 4:24 p.m., on Wednesday and stopped him in the 1900 block of Cleveland Street. West was known to have outstanding felony probation violation warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangerment of a child.
West was arrested on the warrants and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of pills that tested positive for MDMA. West was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested 4 people on Tuesday, and responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 3 people on Wednesday.
