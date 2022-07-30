Jerrell Vanderburg

Jerrell Vanderburg, of Sherman, Texas, passed away on July 27, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center.

Family night is scheduled on Friday night, July 29, 2022 at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home with Bro. Rocky Burrows officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery.

