Jerrell Vanderburg, of Sherman, Texas, passed away on July 27, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center.
Family night is scheduled on Friday night, July 29, 2022 at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home with Bro. Rocky Burrows officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Jerrell was the son of Dewey and Dessie Renfro Vanderburg. He was born on June 15, 1945 in Forest Chapel, Texas.
He loved our Lord and was very blessed to be one of God’s children.
He retired from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department after nine years of service and Babcock & Wilcox after 30 years. He was a Paris Police Reserve Officer for 32 years. He loved Paris and Lamar County and would volunteer to help provide security at concerts, fairs and other events. In addition, he could be found working security at Sonic Drive-In on Lamar Avenue every Friday and Saturday nights.
Jerrell leaves behind his wife, Linda McPeak Vanderburg; his three children, Tanya Bean, Misty Birch and Wesley Vanderburg; and their mother, Sandra Vanderburg; son-in-laws and daughter-in-law, John Bean, Matt Birch and Shelly Vanderburg. He was also blessed with four granddaughters and one grandson, Brittany Smith and her husband, Grayson, Amber Bean and Jessica, Jared and Jodie Vanderburg. He also leaves behind his brothers, Neal Vanderburg and wife, Jane, Merrell Vanderburg and wife, Charlotte; along with his sisters-in-law, Freida Vanderburg, Loretha Vanderburg, Brenda Elliott and Barbara Blando and husband, Albert. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
Jerrell was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Dessie Vanderburg; sisters, Geraldine Loman and husband; Edgar, Billie Armstrong and husband; Cloyce; brothers, Larry Dean, Dewey Wayne, James Robert and wife, Henrietta and Jimmie Lee Vanderburg; nephews Alan Vanderburg and Roger Armstrong; and niece, Valerie Vanderburg.
He loved all family gatherings at his niece’s house, Susan Armstrong, for family fellowship and good food. Special friends of Linda and Jerrell, Kathy Barrett and Wanda Pearson.
Jerrell will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves a legacy behind that was instilled in him by his parents dedication to God, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jerrell’s honors to The 100 Club of Lamar County (benefiting families of fallen first responders) P.O. Box 710, Powderly, TX 75473 or The Grayson County Sheriff’s Association, PO Box 639, Sherman, TX 75090.
