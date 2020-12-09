Susie Roberts, 86, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home. Visitation will be on Friday Dec. 11, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral
Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas. Visitation will then be moved to Mt. Zion CME Church, 500 West Commerce Street, Cooper, Texas, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services are set for 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 500 East Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
