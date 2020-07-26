There will be a special called meeting of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees at noon Monday at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, to discuss and possibly revise the district’s 2020-21 school calendar.
Superintendent Paul Jones said the Paris-Lamar County Health District has recommended school’s start after Labor Day, and it’s that recommendation the trustees will discuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.