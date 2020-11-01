John Gray Mullins, 83, of Blossom, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at East Post Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Micheal Flatt and the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Mullins, the son of William Bryan Mullins and Lilly Gray Mullins, was born Jan. 16, 1937, in White Rock, Texas.
He worked at the Dallas Zoo for a number of years. In 1969, he returned to Lamar County and worked at the Southwest Foundry, Superior Switchboard, Stephens Foods and was a ranch foreman. John was a member of East Post Oak Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bryan Mullins; three sisters;, and one brother.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Tyler Mullins, whom he married on Nov. 4, 1956, building 63 years of family and memories; one son, Tim Mullins and wife, Deb; one daughter, Sandy Flatt and husband, Ted; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Wright and husband, Kyle, all of Blossom; grandchildren, Jamie Mullins and wife, Misty, Katie Duncan and husband, Tony, Kandi Raulston and husband, Paul, Timothy Mullins and wife, Amy, Leslie Mullins and fiancé, Skylar, Christina Jackson and Tate, Wesley Nance, Steven Flatt and wife, Alyssa, Micheal Flatt and wife, Julie, and Cody Flatt and wife, Laura; 30 great- grandchildren; and one sister, Jimbo Hammond; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jamie Mullins, Timothy Mullins, Leslie Mullins, Wesley Nance, Steven Flatt and Cody Flatt.
