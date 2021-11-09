Patsy Ables Clark, 84, of Roxton, left this world surrounded by her children, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Restland Cemetery in Roxton.
Patsy was born on July 17, 1937 in Howland, Texas, the daughter of Alton and Ruth McNeal Ables.
She was a Christian and a longtime employee of the Lamar Co. Clerk’s Office.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Ables and Ruth McNeal Byrd; sister, Elizabeth Ann Ables; husband, Ray Scott Clark Sr.; and son, Ray Scott Clark Jr.
Mrs. Clark is survived by children, Elizabeth Williams, Larry Dale Clark, Linda Clark Glenn and Patti Torres; grandkids, Deitrich Robison, Jonathan Williams, Chelsi Glenn, Corbi Fox and Derek Torres; sister, Donna Jean Perry; and numerous, great-granddaughters, Bralie Fox, Deriona Clement, McKenzie and Marissa Torres, River, Timber and Willow Williams.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
