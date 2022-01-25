Jean Canaday, 88, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Spring Lake Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hopkins County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Canaday, the daughter of Johnnie Clarence Martin and Maddeline Lois Horton Martin, was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Sulphur Springs.
In the 80’s she retired from Texas Bank & Trust in Dallas as an officer of the bank and vice-president of data processing.
Her lifelong hobby was going to estate sales and garage sales and collecting antiques with her husband, Bill, who was the love of her life.
For a number of years she and Bill traveled to Cooper each week where she was the pianist and organist at Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Canaday; her parents; two daughters, Sharon Denise Meredith and Pamela Kay Eaton; two grandsons, Joshua Eaton and Jeremy Furr; one brother, J.C. Martin; and one sister, Sue Jane Carruth.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Margraves and husband, Joe Bob, of Paris; grandchildren, Christopher Margraves and wife, Amy, of New Braunfels, Benjamin Margraves and wife, Betsy, of Frisco, Jenna Margraves and Marcus Koenig, of McKinney, Leasa Lykins and husband, Robert, of Waxahachie, Tiffany LeMonte and husband, Dave, of Aventura, Florida, Ronnie Smith, of Longview, Crystal Fuller and husband, Eric, of Paris and Billy Eaton and wife, Kala, of Paris; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Derek Margraves, Daren Margraves, Kurtis Margraves, Wyatt Margraves, Austin Duron and Koty Russell.
