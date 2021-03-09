MARCH 6 to MARCH 9
Paris Police Department
Tiffany Lynn Anderson, 39: Theft of property.
Eduardo Aguilar, 29: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, driver license/ID false.
Briston Ezell Dickerson, 29: Theft of property.
Linda Gail Pullins, 54: Possession of marijuana.
Alyssa Haley Thoms, 29: Possession of a controlled substance.
Stanley Ray Mixon, 45: Theft of property.
Department of Public Safety
David Matthew Keller, 39: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Duane Dobbert, 31: Deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Steven Paul Loredo, 34: Deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Kenneth Wynn Helm, 56: Display expired license plates, proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.
Alan Shane Autry, 27:
Public intoxication.
Cody Lucas Martinbez, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, sexual assault of a child.
Dion Daniel Wymore, 35: Violation of parole.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Nathan Dale Stephens, 61: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
