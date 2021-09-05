This winter will reach levels of extreme cold after Jan. 1, according to The Farmers’ Almanac, and with growing poverty rates in Lamar County, a coat drive is needed for area families now more than ever.
That was the message recently delivered to the Kiwanis Club of Paris by Laurie Callahan of Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care, a head organizer of a month-long coat drive co-hosted by Paris Regional Medical Center and CitySquare Paris.
Callahan told Kiwanians that 23.6% of Paris’ 24,807 residents in 2019 were at or below the poverty level, and the poverty level in Lamar County grows by 3.74% every year.
“These numbers come before we had a pandemic, before we had issues where you can’t find childcare and all of these things that are keeping families from being able to rebound,” she said. “So, that means that now our poverty rate is at 28% living below the poverty level.”
These numbers came up while Spring Lake residents and Callahan were looking for ways to give back to the community. Couple with the story of a teacher who has a new student from further south who does not have a coat, the idea of the coat drive was born.
Collections started Wednesday, and they will continue through Oct. 1. Donors are able to bring coats to the circle drive at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care, 750 N. Collegiate Drive in Paris, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to drop off with staff. Donations after 4 p.m. may be left in a bin on the front porch, Callahan said. Spring Lake residents will help with laundering coats before the big giveaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St. There is a limit of one coat per household family member who is present.
“My greatest fear is having people show up and not being able to meet their need,” Callahan said. “So, please call your family members — like me, I don’t have coats, I only have coats for adults, and we need those adult coats also. But past that, I don’t have children’s coats. My residents, they don’t have them either. So, we’re putting money into a pool where we’re just going to go and buy children’s coats in various sizes, in various styles and just put them into the mix.
“So, we are really excited about having the opportunity to serve Paris, Texas, in a way that we believe is going to be beneficial,” she added.
For information or to donate, call Callahan at 903-785-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.