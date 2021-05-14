Paris police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2100 block of Maple Street at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Officers saw the home resident, Christopher Dayshon Castaneda, run out the back door. After a short foot chase, Castaneda was apprehended.
Castaneda was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Denton County charging him with failure to appear on a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 200 grams and a felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with burglary of a habitation. Castaneda was also found to be in possession of numerous suspected Ecstasy pills, and police charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Castaneda was additionally charged with evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Road rage incident leads to arrest
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has charged 29-year-old Evan Daniel Lazar with deadly conduct-discharge a firearm after an apparent episode of road rage May 8.
Deputies said a motorist called 911 to report a firearm had been pointed at him by another driver as he exited Loop 286 onto Highway 271 South. The caller told dispatch he was followed by the suspect vehicle along Highway 271 South, and he saw the suspect turn into a shop building in the 8200 block of the highway, south of Pattonville. The driver said, as he passed back by the shop, he saw the suspect pointing a rifle at his vehicle and heard two shots fired.
Deputies arrived as the suspect, later identified as Lazar, entered the shop. They attempted to get Lazar to come out of the shop, but he refused. With the assistance from Paris Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and Reno Police Department, a search of the building was performed, but Lazar was not found.
An arrest warrant for deadly conduct-discharge a firearm, was issued for Lazar, who deputies later located and arrested. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail and released on May 11 after posting a $10,000 bond.
Paris woman in jail on felony warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 19th Street NW at 11:46 p.m. Thursday. The driver was identified as Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33, of Paris. Fulbright was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with fraud by possession or use of identifying information of an elderly person.
Fulbright was arrested and placed in the city jail. She is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police jail man on parole violation warrant
Stephen Cord Harrison, 26, of Paris, was located and arrested in the 1900 block of West Austin Street at 7:14 a.m. Thursday. Harrison was known to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police investigating after two business break-ins
Police responded to two burglar alarms in the 600 and 800 blocks of North Main Street. The first alarm was at 4:16 a.m. Friday. During the investigation, officers saw a slender man wearing all black, a face covering and gloves on surveillance video.
While investigating that burglary, the second alarm was triggered at 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main. Surveillance video shows a slender man wearing all black with a face covering and gloves inside the business. It is believed that the same person burglarized both businesses.
The suspect fled both businesses before officers arrived. The investigations continue.
Police: Pistol reported stolen from vehicle
At 7:26 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of Ash Street. The complainant reported that someone entered his vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 120 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on May 13, 2021.
