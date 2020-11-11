Samuel Ray Green transitioned on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Maxey Funeral Home. A private funeral service is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel (Mask Required). Marsha Jordan will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
He is survived by his soul mate, Ruby Jewel; and their six children, Kandye Johnson and her husband, Carl, of Paris, Ray Anthony Ladell and wife, Avis, of Waco, Texas, Vincent Ladell and wife, Precious, of Oklahoma, Ramona Carter and her husband, Antonio, of Fort Worth, Texas, Darvin Green and Tiffany Ladell, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two stepsons, Gregory Akins and Joe Ladell, of Paris, Texas; two sisters, Clarene Montgomery, of Seattle, Washington and Carolyn Akins, of Paris, Texas; two brothers, Alfred Green and wife, Cynthia, of Paris, Texas, James Green and wife, Edith, of Kansas City, Missouri; 31 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
