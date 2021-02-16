For the record cuffs
Feb. 13 to Feb. 14

Paris Police Department

James Carlos Urena, 19: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Texas Department of Public Safety

Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Driving while intoxicated

Reno Police Department

Keyllie Teagan Nicole Clark, 16: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence (x2)

Lamar County

Sheriff’s Office

Cecil Edward Handley, 57: Possession of a controlled substance

Brandy Wayne Flowers, 42: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence.

