Feb. 13 to Feb. 14
Paris Police Department
James Carlos Urena, 19: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Texas Department of Public Safety
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Driving while intoxicated
Reno Police Department
Keyllie Teagan Nicole Clark, 16: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence (x2)
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Cecil Edward Handley, 57: Possession of a controlled substance
Brandy Wayne Flowers, 42: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
