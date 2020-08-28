Nine new Covid-19 cases reported today by the Paris/Lamar County Health District brings the total Lamar County cases to 898 since reporting began.
There are 186 active coronavirus cases, 652 positive cases have recovered and 24 people have died with the virus, according to health district reports.
Of today's cases, four females tested positive on PCR tests including ages 18, 29, 43, 51 and one male, age 33. Testing positive on antigen tests are two females, ages 27 and 55, and two males, ages 27 and 66.
