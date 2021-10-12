STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Layton was a defensive anchor for the Pantherettes this past week. She had a team-best 21 digs against Pittsburg on Friday, many of which came on stellar dives and running efforts from deep out of bounds.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Ball stepped up for the Lady Mustangs, turning in a pair of stellar performances. Across the two matches, she logged 62 assists, 10 aces, six blocks and 24 digs.
NAME:
Emma Layton
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Layton was a defensive anchor for the Pantherettes this past week. She had a team-best 21 digs against Pittsburg on Friday, many of which came on stellar dives and running efforts from deep out of bounds.
NAME:
Noah Ramos
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Ramos was the best defensive player in his team’s dominating win over Alba-Golden on Friday. The senior linebacker had a team-best 10 tackles, and also added a big, momentum-swinging interception. He played a role on offense too, completing four of five passes for 27 yards.
NAME:
Lyric Tredwell
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Tredwell was practically unstoppable in Paris’ win against Ranchview on Friday. In just the first half, he racked up five touchdowns and 209 total yards of offense, spread evenly between receiving and rushing yards.
NAME:
Connor Young
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/4: Though it came in a losing effort, Young provided the Rebels with their surest pair of hands in the team’s dramatic, high-scoring loss to Celeste on Friday. The sophomore wide receiver exploded for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
