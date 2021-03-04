Paris police responded to an assault in the 2900 block of Bonham Street at 2:09 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a woman who was unresponsive and placed 40-year-old Wilbert Neil Mitchell II under arrest.
The woman woke up a few minutes later and reported that she and Mitchell had been in a verbal argument and Mitchell had taken her phone away from her to keep her from calling 911 and then choked her. Mitchell was charged with interference with an emergency call and family violence assault by impeding breathing.
Mitchell is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
