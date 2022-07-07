A fundraiser for leukemia patient 4-year-old Tobias Gonzales is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Tractor Supply Parking Lot , 2035 Spur 139 in Paris, sponsored by Kids Clinic of Paris.
“We diagnosed Tobi with acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 20 and immediately sent him to Medical City in Dallas for treatment,” pediatric nurse practitioner and clinic owner Traci Craig said. “Tobi is going to have to have treatments for the next couple of year, and we know that there’s a lot of additional expenses that insurance doesn’t cover associated with chemotherapy treatment, especially since he has to go all the way to Dallas to get treatments.”
Saturday’s fundraiser will feature the sale of hot dogs, chips, drinks and baked goods as well as the opportunity to donate to the “Tobi Tackles Cancer” fund. Donations can also be made at Kids Clinic of Paris, 345 Stone Ave., or Guaranty Bank & Trust at 3250 Lamar Ave. or 2015 NE Loop 286.
See Sunday’s edition of The Paris News for a story about Tobi and his family, the results of Saturday’s fundraiser and a band’s plans for future support of Tobi and his fight.
