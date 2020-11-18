Iris Fay Grose, 75, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled funeral services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Victory Baptist Church, with the Rev. Curtis Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
At the request of the family, anyone attending the visitation or the service is asked to wear a mask.
Mrs. Grose, the daughter of George and Leota Sellars Flanery, was born on April 22, 1945, in Bowie County, Texas.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
On Dec. 22, 1966, she married Gerald Wayne Grose, building 35 years of family and memories before his death on March 14, 2002.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, James Flanery, Bill Flanery, Hubert Flanery and Jack Flanery.
Survivors include six children, Mylissa Hoffmaster and husband, Michael, of Reno, David Grose, of Powderly, Pamela Baker and husband, Gregory, of Hugo, Oklahoma, Carolyn Wentworth and husband, Bryan, of Slabtown, Jeanean Branham and husband, Jason, of Marvin and Karen Grose, of Paris; grandchildren, Alisha Coursey and husband, Cody, Kayla Logsden and husband, Cody, Ryan Smith and wife, Jessie, Jennifer Holladay and husband, Daniel, Heather Dake and husband, Jordan, Christopher Hoffmaster, Seth Branham, Corbin Branham, Jacob Baker and wife, Marsha, Ashley Melton and husband, Caleb, Adam Grose and wife, Stormy, and Andrea Pollard and husband, Weston; 19 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Archie Flanery and wife, Kim; Paul Flanery and wife, Teresa, Clyde Flanery and wife, Terri, Betty Deverell, Geneva Lamb, Harold Flanery, and Gerald Flanery and wife, Julie; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Ryan Smith, Christopher Hoffmaster, Jacob Baker, Corbin Branham, Seth Branham and Adam Grose.
Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.
