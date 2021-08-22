AUG. 19 to AUG. 20
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Quinton Heath Shugart, 25: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury.
Paris Police Department
Eric DeWayne Dillard, 41: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Earl Junior Williams, 73: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lauren Racquel Venard, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Benny Gean Wyatt, 58: Driving while intoxicated.
Reno Police Department
Charles Lee Goudie, 27: Violation of parole.
