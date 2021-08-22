Paris Police Department

AUG. 19 to AUG. 20

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Quinton Heath Shugart, 25: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury.

Paris Police Department

Eric DeWayne Dillard, 41: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.

Earl Junior Williams, 73: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Lauren Racquel Venard, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Benny Gean Wyatt, 58: Driving while intoxicated.

Reno Police Department

Charles Lee Goudie, 27: Violation of parole.

