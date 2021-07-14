Glenda Gail Stuckey, 76, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at Matinburg Cemetery in Camp County, with the Rev. Wade White officiating.
Mrs. Stuckey, the daughter of Berlyn E. England and Mabel Gibbons England, was born on Sept. 24, 1944, in Pittsburg, Texas.
Glenda graduated from Paris High School. Following her college education, she taught math with the Paris Independent School District for more than 25 years.
Before her teaching career began, she did babysitting. She had a great love for children and animals.
Her husband, Don Stuckey, preceded her in death; as did her parents; a sister, Linda Beth Kellum; and a brother, Terry England.
Survivors include two children, Berlyn Don Stuckey; of Paris and Milinda Shurtleff and husband, Chris, of Loma, Colorado; two grandchildren, Megan Love, of Longmont, Colorado and Hunter Love and wife, Domenic, of Boulder, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Arnold, Hunter Barrett, Hendrix Fichtenmayer and Mary Michael Love; a sister, Barbara Baker, of Van Alstyne; a niece, Carla Shipp and husband, Jimmy, of Big Sandy; and two great-nephews, Jordan Shipp and Morgan Shipp; along with a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jimmy Shipp, Jordan Shipp, Morgan Shipp, Hunter Love and Chris Shurtleff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to any area school education foundation in Glenda’s memory.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
