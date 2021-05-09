On Friday, Chip and Suzy Harper announced the donation of property at 222 Hickory St. to the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Red River Valley.
The donation, the largest to date for the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Red River Valley, includes approximately nine acres of land and five remodeled buildings that will be instrumental in expanding the club’s activities and serving the area’s children and their families.
Adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club, the property is the former headquarters of Harrison, Walker & Harper, LLC, a leading construction and industrial services company, where Mr. Harper serves as the chief, founder and chair. The company’s headquarters were located at the Hickory Street property from 1965 until 2012, when HWH moved to its current site on Church Street.
“As longtime neighbors and supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Red River Valley, we know the meaningful impact this organization has on the children and their families of our community,” said Mr. Harper. “This land and its buildings served our HWH team for nearly 50 years, and we hope that it will do the same in providing the needed space for the club to grow and the kids to continue learning and playing.”
The donated land will provide the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Red River Valley with extra space for sports and play areas for both Club members and the entire Paris community, while the buildings are slated to serve as additional administrative offices and new learning and creativity areas for Club youth members.
“This generous donation from HWH is a game-changer for all that we can offer our Club members and the community of Paris,” said Montgomery Moore, board president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Red River Valley. “We are grateful for their generosity and know that this land and its buildings will go a long way in helping fulfill the dream of empowering our city’s youth to reach their full potential as caring and productive citizens of Paris and beyond.”
