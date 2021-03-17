Wayne Robinson, 61, of Blossom, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2021 at PRMC in Paris, Texas, after a three and half year battle with bone cancer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday March 19 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Susan Leddy and the Rev. Keithen Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday March 18 at the funeral home.
Wayne was born in Paris, Texas to parents Norman Harold Robinson and Bennie Jean Downs Robinson.
Wayne graduated from Paris High School in 1978. He enjoyed playing softball and water skiing, in his younger years, playing golf and bowling until his illness. He was a very good bowler and bowled in several leagues over the years. Wayne was known by the CB handle “Lonesome Loser”, as he was a truck driver for over 30 years. Wayne was a member of The Novice Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wayne is survived by his sisters, Phillys Gail Rice and husband, Don, of Turner Station, Kentucky, Annette Bangs and husband, Bret; a brother, Gary Robinson, all of Blossom, Texas.; a niece, Brandy Bowerman and husband, Louis; a nephew, Dustin Bangs; great-nieces, Tayla Niblett and husband, Evan and Paislee Bangs; and a great-nephew, Trace Bowerman.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Glenn Davis, John Goss, Chris McCarty, Jeff Moore, Danny Ratzlaff and Ronnie Seeliger. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Atnip, David Meggit, Travis (Tuffy) Tally and Brandon Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or The Forest Chapel Cemetery Association, PO Box 94, Chicota, Texas 75425.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff of PRMC and everyone at Paris Oncology for the exceptional care Wayne received.
Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
